Shanghai Stock Exchange: Notice Of Amending Format Instructions On Some Temporary Announcements

To further standardize issues related to disclosing predictions and expresses on business performance by listed companies, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) has amended format instructions on some temporary announcements as follows: “No. 27 – Announcement on Predicted Increase (Decrease) of Listed Company’s Business Performance (Amended in January 2015)”, “No. 28 – Announcement on Predicted Profit of Listed Company’s Business Performance (Amended in January 2015)”, “No. 29 – Announcement on Predicted Loss of Listed Company’s Business Performance (Amended in January 2015)”, “No. 30 – Modification Announcement on Prediction on Listed Company’s Business Performance”, “No. 31 – Announcement on Express on Listed Company’s Business Performance”, and “No. 32 – Modification Announcement on Express on Listed Company’s Business Performance”, and combined “No. 28 – Announcement on Predicted Profit of Listed Company’s Business Performance (Amended in January 2015)” with “No. 29 – Announcement on Predicted Loss of Listed Company’s Business Performance (Amended in January 2015)”.
The SSE hereby officially releases the above-mentioned new format instructions on temporary announcements, which shall take effect on the issue day, and the former format instructions shall be abolished at the same time. Documents of the new format instructions could be found at the "Business Guides and Procedures" sub-column under the “Laws & Regulations” column on the SSE website (www.sse.com.cn).