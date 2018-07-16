Shanghai Stock Exchange Holds Symposium For Listed Companies

On July 11, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) held a symposium for listed companies, which was presided over by Huang Hongyuan, SSE Chairman of Board of Governors, and attended by Jiang Feng, SSE President and Lu Wendao, Chief Lawyer. A total of 10 SSE-listed companies representing different industries were invited, including those from traditional industries such as finance, real estate and chemicals and those from emerging industries and of new business types such as new retail and new energy battery. The symposium solicited opinions of the listed companies on recent economic situation, industry development, Sino-US trade dispute and efforts in safeguarding the sound operation of the capital market.
The representatives of the listed companies said that the national macro-economy is transforming into a stage of high-quality growth from that of high-speed growth, the economic resilience is increasingly strong, the dividends from the supply-side structural reform continues to be distributed, and the capital market, operating on a solid foundation, boasts tremendous growth potential. Despite many challenges, China's macro-economy will surely embrace a steady and sound outlook under the leadership of the Party and the government. As the most dynamic enterprises in China's economy, the listed companies should make full use of the capital market to seize opportunities and overcome difficulties, in a bid to grow bigger and stronger through continuous improvement. The representatives also gave constructive opinions on actively propelling the supply-side structural reform, safeguarding the sound operation of the capital market, and improving the regulation and service of the SSE.
The SSE compared notes with the representatives of the listed companies, and extended its gratitude to everyone present for their honest, practical and objective analysis on the current economic situation and telling their actual conditions. An SSE official said that the SSE will earnestly implement the decisions and deployments made by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council for the capital market, comprehensively implement all the working requirements to the SSE put forward by the Party Committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, vigorously propel the market construction, continuously strengthen its ability of serving the real economy and provide more support for the listed companies' development.