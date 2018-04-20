Shanghai Stock Exchange Holds AOSEF Member Conference

Lately, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) held the member conference of the 36th Asian and Oceanian Stock Exchange Federation (AOSEF). During the 1-day conference, representatives have carried out fruitful discussions on a series of topics, including the front-line regulation, the industry development trend of exchanges and the buzzwords of the industry development. SSE President Huang Hongyuan attended and delivered a speech; Nandini Sukumar, CEO of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), was present upon invitation; CEOs of 15 exchanges from Asia and Oceania attended; and about 70 representatives of exchanges took part in the exchange activity.
Huang Hongyuan said in his speech that the cooperation and interconnection among all exchanges in the Asian-Pacific region is of great importance, and he hoped that all parties can join hands and take part in the management and development of the international exchange industry in the future. Nandini Sukumar made an outlook and blueprint for the future development of the exchange industry.
At the conference, the exchanges in the Asian-Pacific region have reached an agreement on intensifying the interconnection, cross-border regulation and coordination, and cooperation in all fields. They all believed that mutual benefit and win-win result can be achieved only by close cooperation. The exchanges of different countries made a detailed introduction on the overall situation of their market development and their product innovation; a representative of the SSE explained the governance of listed companies, the penetrating-style regulatory innovation and relevant issues; and all the representatives present showed their acknowledgement. Besides, the representatives made in-depth discussions on the impact investment, environmental and social treatment, sustainable development goals and other industry focuses related to inter-organizational collaboration.
As a key member of the WFE, the SSE was selected Chair of the AOSEF Working Committee in 2014. The SSE has made consistent efforts on promoting the cooperation and interconnection among all the exchanges in the Asian-Pacific region, which has set the example and standard for the cooperation among exchanges in emerging markets. Over the past period of time, the SSE has talked and cooperated in various forms with the exchanges of other countries and achieved positive progresses. For example, it has motivated enterprises along the Belt and Road (B&R) Initiative to issue panda bonds for the B&R construction on the SSE, diversified green financial products like green bonds and green securities indexes, successfully joined in the UN Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative, expanded the daily quotas of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, promoted preparations for Shanghai-London Stock Connect, and encouraged innovative enterprises to get listed in China by way of CDR. All these measures have demonstrated the SSE's efforts on and results of intensifying interconnection. A shares is to be officially included in MSCI Emerging Market Index in June this year, which will further accelerate the Chinese capital market's pace of getting integrated into the international market. The SSE will continue to promote cooperation in international businesses, explore the innovative mechanisms of the capital market in serving the B&R construction, boost the financial cooperation among exchanges in the Asian-Pacific region toward in-depth development, and assist the Chinese financial market in marching toward a more open and lively state.
The AOSEF, an industry organization founded in 1982, is constituted by stock exchanges from all countries in Asia and Oceania. Its aim is to promote the information exchange, mutual support and cooperation among member exchanges and support the regional securities markets' development. The AOSEF Member Conference and the Meeting of the AOSEF Working Committee are held every year. The former is attended by heads of all the exchanges to formulate strategies and make clear working directions; and the latter is to make special studies and discussions according to resolutions at the AOSEF Member Conference.