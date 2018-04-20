Shanghai Stock Exchange Helps Samruk-Kazyna Hold Promotion Event Of Kazakhstan's Investment Opportunities In B&R Initiative

The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) helped Samruk-Kazyna (Kazakhstan Sovereign Fund) to successfully hold a promotion activity on Kazakhstan's Investment Opportunities in the B&R Initiative on the SSE on April 11. Among those attending the activity were over 40 attendees including CEO and the senior management team of Samruk-Kazyna, Chairman of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), the senior management team of state-owned companies subordinated to Samruk-Kazyna Fund, as well as over 360 representatives from 190 institutions including domestic listed companies, securities dealers and fund companies.
This promotion activity focused on the macro-economic situation and economic development and transformation of Kazakhstan and the reform of Samruk-Kazyna Fund and mainly introduced the state-owned assets held by Samruk-Kazyna Fund which are to be privatized to attract China's strategic investors and promote China-Kazakhstan cooperation in industry and finance.
SSE President Huang Hongyuan made a speech at the opening ceremony of this activity. He said that 2018 is the 26th anniversary of establishing the diplomatic relation between China and Kazakhstan. Over the past 26 years, the leapfrog development and fruitful results have been made in China-Kazakhstan relation. The Belt and Road (B&R) Initiative has become a consensus of China and Kazakhstan and of the international community since General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward it for the first time in 2013. The SSE has actively responded to the B&R Initiative by formulating and releasing the "SSE's Construction Prospect and Action Plan of Serving the B&R Initiative" last year. Huang stressed that the SSE would make concerted efforts, together with Samruk-Kazyna Fund, the AIFC and all market participants, to keep exploring the capital market service's innovative mechanism in the B&R construction in Kazakhstan and continue to promote the in-depth development of China-Kazakhstan cooperation in industry and finance.
At the promotion event, Yesimov, Samruk-Kazyna Fund CEO and Chairman, believed that the strategic cooperation between the SSE and the AIFC has further promoted the economic cooperation between China and Kazakhstan, and he introduced the on-going reform and transformation of Samruk-Kazyna Fund. He stressed that the privatization of state-owned assets is the key to the transformation, and the business and investment attraction, assets sale, reorganization and optimization, and listing of Kazakhstan state-owned enterprises will further offer new development opportunities for China-Kazakhstan industrial cooperation.
AIFC Chairman Kelimbetov spoke highly of Shanghai's position as an international financial center and the significance of the B&R strategic project settling in Kazakhstan. Nuleischerf, Kazakhstan's ambassador to China, attended the activity and delivered a speech.
The promotion event is another large promotion activity sponsored by the SSE on China-Kazakhstan cooperation under the backdrop of the B&R Initiative after it assisted the AIFC in holding a road show in 2017, and it is another measure of the SSE to earnestly serve the capital market cooperation between China and Kazakhstan and the B&R construction.