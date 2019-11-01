Shanghai Stock Exchange Held The Global Investors Conference 2019

Organized by the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and supported by the Shanghai Municipal Financial Services Bureau, the "SSE Global Investors Conference 2019" was held in Shanghai on October 31. Attending the opening ceremony and delivering speeches were Wu Qing, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, Vice Mayor of Shanghai, and Huang Hongyuan, Chairman of the SSE. Also present at the conference and making remarks were the representatives of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the National Council for Social Security Fund, the Shanghai Municipal Financial Services Bureau, the Securities Association of China, and the Asset Management Association of China as well as well-known market institutions from home and abroad. The conference also attracted the participation of the investment and trading business chiefs of nearly 300 domestic and overseas professional investment institutions.
The conference focuses on the hot topics such as building Shanghai into an international financial center, the opportunities and challenges for the internationalization of A-shares, the innovation and development of the exchange bond market, and the asset allocation of long-term international investors. During the conference, round-table forums will also be held on the topics such as the rise of the new economy, the opportunities and challenges for Chinese brokers with the opening up of the capital market, investment experience sharing of domestic and overseas institutional investors, the development and future of foreign investment in asset management by WFOEs, new opportunities for the ETF market development, 5G and fin-tech, and pension investment, so as to facilitate the talks between the international investors and the market players in China.
The event is an international investors conference with the highest standards, the largest size and the widest coverage of regions and institution types that has been held by the SSE.
In recent years, China's economy has maintained sustained and steady growth, drawing wide attention from overseas investors. With the domestic capital market systems and rules continuously improved, the market efficiency constantly enhanced, and the market levels and investment and financing products increasingly enriched, all kinds of overseas professional investment institutions have invested in China, and become a very important force in the A-share market with the shareholding ratios always on the rise and the trading amounts more and more expanded. Since the implementation of the QFII system in 2002 and the introduction of the RQFII system in 2011, the opening up of China's capital market has been accelerated. In recent years, the opening of the "Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect", the "Shanghai-London Stock Connect" and the "China-Japan ETF Connect" has provided more convenience for the overseas investors to invest in the A-shares market.
The SSE has always attached importance to the service for the international investors and strived to increase the international investors' participation in the SSE market. Since 2014, the SSE has set up a special service team for overseas institutional investors, organized a number of brand activities such as "international investors visiting SSE" and "international investors visiting SSE-listed companies" over the years besides conducting exchanges with more than 100 batches of overseas investors each year, and carried out characterized promotion and roadshow activities for different overseas regions. Since the launch of the SSE STAR Market this year, a number of events, such as the training program of the "Lectures on SSE-listed Companies' Management of Overseas Investors Relations", have been held to build an effective exchange mechanism for the listed companies to better understand the needs of overseas investors and strengthen the communication with the investors abroad.
In addition, the SSE service team for overseas institutional investors has regularly informed the international investors of the latest developments of SSE's businesses in an all-round manner, and pushed the open data and information on QFIIs, the "Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect", the SSE STAR Market and other mechanisms to overseas investors, effectively promoting the development and opening-up achievements in the Chinese capital market, and creating convenient conditions for overseas investors to strengthen their understanding of the A-shares.
There is a lot to do at present and to expect for the future. In the great trend of the continuous opening-up of China's financial industry, the SSE will continue to improve the service system for overseas investors, attract foreign investments in the A-shares market, advance the opening-up of China's capital market, and build a favorable market ecology for the win-win development of all market participants.