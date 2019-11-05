Shanghai Stock Exchange: 2019 International Workshop For Stock Exchanges Held

From October 21 to 25, organized by the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the Shanghai International Centre for Communication and Cooperation between Exchanges (SICCCE), the 2019 International Workshop for Stock Exchanges was successfully held in Shanghai.
The workshop is a specific initiative to strengthen the experience sharing among the markets along the “Belt and Road”, cultivate financial talents for the markets, and support the efforts of the capital market in serving the construction of the “Belt and Road”, and it is also an important attempt to promote the cooperation between the exchanges in the countries along the “Belt and Road”. Attending the workshop were more than 20 representatives from 10 exchanges in such countries as Serbia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Vietnam, Pakistan and Kenya, who shared development experiences in their own markets and discussed the measures for developing the capital market. The workshop was characterized by a strong lineup of lecturers, including the backbone business personnel from the institutions in the system of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and industry experts from international investment banks and index providers. Present at the opening ceremony for the workshop were relevant officials from Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau, SSE and SICCCE.
The SSE official said that serving as an investment and financing hub in the capital market, exchanges play an important role in the development of the world economy. As the world economy is in the face of uncertainties currently, it is more necessary for the exchanges to strengthen communication and cooperation and seek the win-win opportunities. Since General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed the “Belt and Road” initiative, the SSE has taken action vigorously. Under the unified deployment of the CSRC, the SSE has cooperated with exchanges in the countries along the “Belt and Road” in equity, product, information and other areas, so as to promote the financing for the initiative. As the first workshop of this kind organized by the SICCCE, this event provided a valuable opportunity for the exchanges to further strengthen the communication and cooperation.
The official from Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau said that in recent years, the SSE has been active in international business and achieved significant results in cooperation with exchanges along the “Belt and Road”, thus providing strong support for Shanghai’s efforts in developing into an international financial center. As the SICCCE jointly established by SSE and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) was set in Shanghai and has vigorously promoted the communication, exchanges and sharing of information among stock exchanges along the “Belt and Road”, the workshop represents one of its specific efforts. In the future, Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau will energetically support the SICCCE in bringing its advantages into full play, carrying out activities related to the exchanges and the capital market, and making more contributions to building Shanghai into an international financial center.
During the five-day workshop, representatives of exchanges from various countries conducted in-depth discussions on important issues such as the development trend of the exchange industry, issuance and listing, the trading systems, registration and settlement, market surveillance and technological changes, shared the experiences in the development of the capital markets in various countries, and provided suggestions for the advancement of the "Belt and Road" construction. With the contents reflecting the current situations, the workshop served effectively as a channel for communication and a platform for learning from each other, and was highly praised by the attendees.
Officially put into operation on December 25, 2018, the SICCCE was jointly established by the SSE, the SZSE and the Shanghai Stock Exchange Foundation. The establishment of the SICCCE aims to support the efforts in building Shanghai into an international financial center, and give full play to the role of the capital market in serving the “Belt and Road” construction. The mandate of the SICCCE is to promote pragmatic cooperation among exchanges by advancing communication, exchanges and information sharing among stock exchanges and relevant institutions worldwide.