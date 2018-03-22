Shanghai International Energy Exchange Releases Rules Of Abnormal Trading Behaviors And Accounts Involving Actual Control Relationship

After being approved by the board of directors of Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) and reported to China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), INE has officially published the Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange for the Administration of Abnormal Trading Behaviors and Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange for the Administration of Accounts Involving Actual Control Relationship.
The Chinese versions of the above implementation rules can be found on the Chinese Website. In the event of any inconsistency between the Chinese version and English translation, the Chinese version shall prevail.
1. Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange for the Administration of Abnormal Trading Behaviors
2. Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange for the Administration of Accounts Involving Actual Control Relationship