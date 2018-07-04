Shanghai International Energy Exchange Issued Circular On The Adjustment Of Transaction Fees Of Certain Crude Oil Futures Contracts

On July 3, 2018, Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Futures Exchange, has issued the Circular on the Adjustment of Transaction Fees of Certain Crude Oil Futures Contracts (No.21 [2018]), notifying that the adjustment of transaction fees of the following crude oil futures contracts will come into effect from July 5, 2018 (i.e. the continuous trading on the night of July 4, 2018):
The transaction fee of SC1810 will be adjusted from RMB 20 yuan/lot to RMB 5 yuan/lot.
The transaction fee of SC1811 will be adjusted from RMB20 yuan/lot to RMB10 yuan/lot.
When the above mentioned contracts enter into the first trading day of the month prior to the delivery month, the transaction fee shall revert to RMB 20 yuan/lot.
Shanghai Futures Exchange hereby notifies as the above.