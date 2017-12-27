Shanghai Futures Exchange: Notice On Market Risk Control During The New Year’s Day Holiday Of 2018

The New Year’s Day Holiday of 2018 is approaching. According to the notice on holiday schedule and market close, the Exchange’s futures markets will be closed on holidays from December 30, 2017 through January 1, 2018. According to the Risk Management Rules of Shanghai Futures Exchange, we decide to adjust the trading margin requirements and price limits for some products around the New Year’s Day Holiday as follows:
1. Trading margin requirements and price limits of all futures products of the Exchange still follow current trading rules prior to the New Year’s Day Holiday.
2. When the trading resumes on January 2, 2018, the trading margin requirements as from the market close of the first trading day with the absence of price limits and price limits requirements as from the following trading day will be as follows:
For futures contracts on copper, aluminum and tin, the trading margin requirements decrease from 8% to 7%, price limits from 6% to 5%;
For futures contracts on gold, the trading margin requirements decrease from 6% to 5%, price limits from 5% to 4%;
For futures contracts on silver, the trading margin requirements decrease from 7% to 6%, and price limits still remain 5%.
Please refer to the Risk Management Rules of Shanghai Futures Exchange for implementing other provisions concerning trading margins and price limits.
3. All members shall do well in risk prevention, duly increase margin requirements based on investors’ position and risk level, strengthen the management over withdrawal and deposit of investors’ funds, remind investors of the importance of prudential trading and rational investment, and attach importance to technical system maintenance and IT network safety during the holiday, so as to ensure smooth market operation.