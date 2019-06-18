SGX Welcomes TrickleStar Limited To Catalist

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed TrickleStar Limited to its Catalist under the stock code “CYW”.
TrickleStar Limited designs and supplies affordable, simple and easy-to-use energy-saving products to help consumers reduce energy consumption in their homes and workplaces. Its portfolio of energy-saving products includes Advanced Powerstrips, load controllers, energy meters, energy monitors and surge protectors.
Bernard Christopher Emby, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, TrickleStar Limited, said, “As a team, we are proud that TrickleStar has reached a significant milestone in our corporate history. With growing awareness about energy efficiency and the expansion of state-funded energy efficiency programs in the USA, we put our expertise into developing cutting-edge energy-saving products and the building of strong customer and supplier relationships, bringing TrickleStar to where it is today. This IPO will enable us to access capital for our next growth phases as we forge ahead to increase our market share, develop new markets and products, push the envelope in energy efficiency technology and applications, and deliver value to our shareholders.”
Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Head of Equity Capital Markets, SGX, said, “We are delighted to welcome TrickleStar Limited, a company that is incorporating smart technology in an everyday product and changing the way people live, to Catalist. As consumer awareness on carbon footprint grows, energy-saving products in homes and workplaces are gaining popularity. With the growing level of environmental awareness, SGX looks forward to supporting TrickleStar as it continues to develop next-generation energy-saving products.”
With a market capitalisation of about S$21.3 million, the listing of TrickleStar Limited brings the total number of companies listed on Catalist to 218, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$10 billion.
TrickleStar Limited opened at S$0.265 today.