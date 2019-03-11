SGX Welcomes Reclaims Global Limited To Catalist

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Reclaims Global Limited to its Catalist under the stock code “NEX”.
Based in Singapore, Reclaims Global Limited is an eco-friendly integrated service provider in the construction industry, specialising in the recycling of construction and demolition waste, customisation of excavation solutions and operating fleet management. The company has three business segments, namely recycling, excavation services as well as logistics and leasing.
Andrew Chew, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Reclaims Global Limited said, “Today, the listing of Reclaims Global marks another significant milestone for the Group, after celebrating our 10th Anniversary on January 30, 2019. The listing on the Singapore Exchange will enhance our visibility as an eco-friendly integrated service provider in the construction industry, and more importantly, it will provide access to funds as we continue to expand our operations and recycled product range.”
Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Head of Equity Capital Markets, SGX, said, “More companies are striving to achieve environmental sustainability, driven by environmental concerns of their end customers. Total construction demand in Singapore is also expected to remain strong, backed by sustained public sector construction demand for infrastructural projects. We are delighted to welcome Reclaims Global Limited to Catalist, and we look forward to supporting its fund raising activities and environmentally-responsible initiatives.”
With a market capitalisation of about S$30 million, the listing of Reclaims Global Limited brings the total number of companies listed on Catalist to 217, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$10 billion.
Reclaims Global Limited opened at S$0.179 today.