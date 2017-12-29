SGX Welcomes Olive Tree Estates Limited To Catalist

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Olive Tree Estates Limited to its Catalist under the stock code “1H2”.
Olive Tree Estates Limited is a Singapore-based real estate company specialising in property development and investments, with growth ambitions in Singapore and the region. It has developed and invested in two light industrial properties in Singapore, namely, Tagore 8 and One Commonwealth respectively. Olive Tree Estates is currently planning to develop an industrial property in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.
With its established business relationships and extensive networks within the property development industry, the company intends to strengthen its business by sourcing for development sites in Singapore and Malaysia, as well as exploring project development opportunities in countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and London, United Kingdom.
Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Head of Equity Capital Market (SME) and Head of Capital Market Development at SGX, said, “We are delighted to welcome Olive Tree Estates Limited to SGX Catalist. Population growth, together with a burgeoning middle class, will continue to drive demand for real estate in the region. Through this listing, investors will be able to tap into the growth opportunities in the real estate sector, as the company works towards diversifying its geographical reach beyond Singapore and Malaysia.”
With a market capitalisation of about S$14 million, the listing of Olive Tree Estates Limited brings the total number of real estate companies and property trusts listed on SGX to 108, with a combined market capitalisation of more than S$203 billion. The total number of companies listed on Catalist rises to 200, with a combined market capitalisation of over S$12 billion.