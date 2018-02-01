SGX Welcomes Macquarie Futures As Derivatives Trading And Clearing Member

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Macquarie Futures (Singapore) Pte Limited as a Trading and Clearing Member of its derivatives market.
Macquarie Futures is a full-service futures broker with a global network of desk and electronic execution platforms. It is part of Sydney-based Macquarie Group, which provides asset management and finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities.
Michael Syn, Head of Derivatives at SGX, said, “We are delighted to welcome Macquarie Futures to our derivatives trading and clearing membership. Macquarie is a strong partner in various asset classes, from financials to commodities. We look forward to working with them closely to grow our mutual franchise, particularly in our flagship bulk commodities space, to their extensive client network in Australia and beyond.”
Andrew Stewart, Global Head of Macquarie Futures, said, “The Macquarie team is very excited to be admitted as a Derivatives Trading and Clearing Member of SGX. We believe our SGX membership is critical to our derivatives platform as we continue to build out our futures franchise both within Asia and globally. We look forward to working closely with SGX to better serve our diverse and growing customer base.”
With the addition of Macquarie Futures, SGX’s derivatives market now has 58 Trading Members and 24 Clearing Members. In addition, there are 11 Clearing Members for over-the-counter financial derivatives. SGX’s securities market has 26 Trading Members and 25 Clearing Members.