SGX Welcomes INTL FCStone As Derivatives Trading And Clearing Member

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed INTL FCStone Pte. Ltd. as a Trading and Clearing Member of its derivatives market.
INTL FCStone Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of INTL FCStone Inc., a Fortune 500 company. Headquartered in New York, it is a diversified brokerage and financial services firm providing execution, risk management, market intelligence and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.
Chew Sutat, Head of Global Sales and Origination at SGX, said; “We are delighted to announce the addition of INTL FCStone as a derivatives trading and clearing member, significantly expanding our global distribution network, particularly across North America. INTL FCStone is an important player with a wide network across asset classes, services and industries – from financials to commodities and currencies. We are also proud to support them as they use Singapore as a base to expand across Asia and look forward to working with them to grow our mutual franchise globally.”
Greg Kallinikos, Chief Executive of INTL FCStone Pte. Ltd. and Deputy CEO, Asia for INTL FCStone group, said; “We are very excited to join the SGX family as a direct Derivatives Clearing and Trading member. Following the recent upgrade of our Capital Markets Services regulatory licence in Singapore, we are now ready to offer our growing customer base access to one of the most fast moving, innovative exchanges in Asia on the important milestone of its 20th anniversary. I would like to thank SGX for all its support and we look forward to working with their team in promoting INTL FCStone’s significantly enhanced Futures & Options Clearing and Execution capabilities in the region.”
With the addition of INTL FCStone, SGX’s derivatives market now has 62 Trading Members and 25 Clearing Members.