SGX Welcomes DA Financial Services As Derivatives Trading Member

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed DA Financial Services (S) Pte. Ltd. as a Trading Member of its derivatives market.
Established in 2016, DA Financial Services (S) Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) is a subsidiary of DA International Financial Services Ltd. (Hong Kong), which is approved by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The company carries brokerage services for various products including global securities and futures. It also provides access across the global financial markets with technology as their core business.
Michael Syn, Head of Derivatives, SGX, said, “We are pleased to extend our distribution network in Greater China with the addition of DA Financial Services to our growing derivatives market. We look forward to strengthening our partnership and supporting their ability to meet their clients’ risk management needs.”
Mr. Ge Xin Qiang, Chairman and Executive Director of DA Financial Services (S) Pte. Ltd. says, “Becoming an SGX-DT Trading Member paves the way for a closer partnership and collaboration between DA and SGX. This will allow our clientele to have a more comprehensive trading experience that is backed by the robust foundation of SGX.”
With the admission of DA Financial Services (S) Pte. Ltd., SGX’s derivatives market now has 62 Trading Members and 24 Clearing Members.