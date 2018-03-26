SGX Welcomes ayondo Ltd To Catalist

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed ayondo Ltd to Catalist under the stock code “1I5”.
ayondo is a global fintech group that offers social trading services and brokerage services to both B2C and B2B clients through its two proprietary platforms – WeTrade and Tradehub. WeTrade is for social trading, where traders can view each other’s portfolios, trading performance, track record and risk, as well as share and follow other traders’ trading and investment strategies on a real-time basis. TradeHub is for self-directed trading.
The Group offers CFD and spread bet trading across different markets and financial products such as forex, commodities, treasuries, indices, cryptocurrencies and shares. It also offers educational and casual trading services via mobile applications through its partners, aimed at educating and empowering customers.
Robert Lempka, CEO of ayondo, said, “We are extremely excited that ayondo is the first fintech company to list on the Singapore Exchange. SGX has proven to be a great partner and we are looking forward to fully unfold the potential of our Catalist listing which will provide an excellent platform to accelerate brand awareness and will enable us to continue to execute our growth strategy.”
Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Head of Equity Capital Market (SME) and Head of Capital Market Development at SGX, said, “We are excited to welcome ayondo Ltd, one of the fintech pioneers in Europe that has leveraged opportunities in emerging digital technologies and changing trends in the financial industry. We look forward to supporting the company as it expands its international reach and taps the huge potential of social trading in this age of digital revolution and amid continued growth in online and mobile transactions.”
ayondo Ltd was listed at a market capitalisation of about S$130 million and joins 74 other technology companies listed on SGX. Together, they have a market capitalisation of over S$84 billion. The total number of companies listed on Catalist is 202, with a combined market capitalisation of over S$13 billion.
ayondo Ltd opened at S$0.24 today.