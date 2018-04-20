SGX Welcomes Asian Healthcare Specialists Limited To Catalist

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Asian Healthcare Specialists Limited to its Catalist under the stock code “1J3”.
Asian Healthcare Specialists Limited is a healthcare service provider, specialising in a wide spectrum of general and sub-specialised orthopaedic, trauma and sports services such as knee and hip replacements, sports medicine and surgery, spine surgery, foot and ankle surgery and minimally invasive orthopaedic procedures. The Group currently has five medical specialists operating at four clinics under “The Orthopaedic Centre” brand.
Dr Chin Pak Lin, Executive Chairman and CEO of Asian Healthcare Specialists, said, “This IPO marks a major milestone for the Group as we work towards our goal of giving movement, quality and life to years. Most orthopaedic disorders are age-related, and given the ageing population in Southeast Asia, we believe there will be continued strong demand for high quality orthopaedic services such as those provided by our Group. We are a group of experienced and highly qualified orthopaedic specialists within each of our own subspecialty. As we forge ahead, we plan to do highly sub-specialised care, to provide better orthopaedic care for patients. We are grateful for the strong support received from the investment community and we hope that this listing will bring us closer towards our dream of forming a musculoskeletal centre.”
Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Head of Equity Capital Market (SME) and Head of Capital Market Development at SGX, said, “We are pleased to welcome Asian Healthcare Specialists Limited, an orthopaedic, trauma and sports specialist healthcare service provider that will expand the breadth of SGX’s growing healthcare cluster. Its listing offers investors an opportunity to invest in the healthcare sector that continues to grow with rising incomes and an ageing population. SGX will be a supportive partner to the company as it endeavours to strengthen its brand and patient base.”
With a market capitalisation of about S$70 million, the listing of Asian Healthcare Specialists Limited brings the total number of healthcare companies listed on SGX to 36 with a combined market capitalisation of more than S$60 billion. The total number of companies listed on Catalist rises to 204, with a combined market capitalisation of over S$12 billion.
Asian Healthcare Specialists Limited opened at S$0.345 today.