SGX Welcomes Alliance Healthcare Group Limited To Catalist

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Alliance Healthcare Group Limited to its Catalist under the stock code “MIJ”.
Established in 1994, Alliance Healthcare Group Limited is an integrated healthcare group that leverages the use of technology to provide a broad suite of healthcare services, including managed healthcare solutions as well as GP clinic, specialist care and pharmaceutical services. The company’s network includes 17 self-owned GP clinics and five specialist clinics in Singapore, together with a panel network of over 1,000 medical services providers in Singapore and Johor Bahru in Malaysia.
Dr Barry Thng Lip Mong, Executive Chairman and CEO of Alliance Healthcare Group Limited, said, “This listing marks a significant milestone for Alliance Healthcare and opens up a myriad of opportunities for us. Leveraging on the robust reputation of the Singapore Exchange and access to the capital markets, we will be able to take our business to new heights. We wish to thank our investors for their support and for believing in our business and growth potential. With our extensive healthcare network, supported by our proprietary technology systems, we are well-positioned for the continued growth of our business as we continue to focus on our mission to deliver quality and affordable healthcare services.”
Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Head of Equity Capital Markets, SGX, said, “We are delighted to welcome Alliance Healthcare Group Limited to our growing healthcare sector. Its focus on harnessing technology to deliver healthcare services will add to Singapore’s push towards digital transformation of the healthcare industry. Accelerated ageing rates, coupled with rising disposable incomes, has also led to increased healthcare spending in Asia. The listing of Alliance Healthcare Group will allow investors to tap the opportunities from the industry’s healthy growth prospects.”
With a market capitalisation of about S$41.6 million, the listing of Alliance Healthcare Group Limited brings the total number of healthcare companies listed on SGX to 37 with a combined market capitalisation of about S$64 billion. The total number of companies listed on Catalist rises to 217, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$9 billion.
Alliance Healthcare Group Limited opened at S$0.205 today.