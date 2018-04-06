SGX Reports Market Statistics For March 2018

- New bond listings in March see FY2018 to-date beating the FY2017 record of 819 (S$384.7 billion)
- Another record month for SGX USD/CNH futures volumes as Renminbi internationalisation continues to drive demand for CNH hedging tools
Securities
- Total Securities market turnover value was at S$27.7 billion, down 15% month-on-month (m-o-m) and down 5% year-on-year (y-o-y), over 21 trading days. There were 19 trading days in February 2018 and 23 in March 2017.
- Securities daily average value (SDAV) was S$1.3 billion, down 24% m-o-m and up 4% y-o-y.
- Market turnover value of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) was S$254 million, down 26% m-o-m and down 29% y-o-y.
- Market turnover value of structured warrants and Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs) was S$1.8 billion, down 14% m-o-m and up 26% y-o-y*.
- There was 1 new Catalist listing during the month, raising S$21.0 million.
- There was 1 new Mainboard listing during the month, raising S$421.6 million.
- There were 139 new bond listings, raising S$60.9 billion.
- Total market capitalisation value of 745 listed companies stood at S$1.0 trillion as at end-March 2018.
Derivatives
- Total Derivatives volume was 17.4 million, down 4% month-on-month (m-o-m) and up 11% year-on-year (y-o-y).
- Equity Index Futures volume was 13.5 million, down 8% m-o-m and up 9% y-o-y.
- FTSE China A50 Index Futures remained the most active contract with volume of 6.0 million, down 16% m-o-m and up 5% y-o-y.
- SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures volume was 1.9 million, down 12% m-o-m and up 5% y-o-y.
- Nikkei 225 Index Futures volume was 2.8 million, up 17% m-o-m and up 34% y-o-y.
- MSCI Taiwan Index Futures volume was 1.8 million, down 1% m-o-m and down 3% y-o-y.
- MSCI Singapore Index Futures volume was 831,721, down 14% m-o-m and down 3% y-o-y.
- MSCI India NTR Futures volume was 48,125, up 15% m-o-m**.
- Total FX Futures volume was 1.0 million, down 14% m-o-m and up 36% y-o-y.
- SGX INR/USD Futures volume was 653,359, down 29% m-o-m and up 3% y-o-y.
- SGX USD/CNH Futures volume was 333,353, up 37% m-o-m and up 237% y-o-y.
- Value of cleared OTC SGD Interest Rate Swaps was S$11.6 billion, up 1% m-o-m and down 35% y-o-y.
Commodities
- SGX Commodities Derivatives volume was 1.6 million, up 46% month-on-month (m-o-m) and down 21% year-on-year (y-o-y).
- Iron Ore Derivatives volume was 1.4 million, up 45% m-o-m and down 26% y-o-y.
- Forward Freight Derivatives volume was 49,880, up 18% m-o-m and up 8% y-o-y.
- Volume of SICOM Rubber Futures, the world’s price benchmark for physical rubber, was 170,813, up 56% m-o-m and up 53% y-o-y.
The full report can be found here.
*DLCs launched in July 2017
**Product launched in June 2017 so no comparable March 2017 volume available.