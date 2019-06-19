SGX Orb Awards Invites Insights On Singapore’s Evolution As An International Financial Hub

- Special #SGX20 award category invites media and content producers to share their ideas of what financial marketplace of future may look like and what it means for Singapore
- Second edition of awards part of SGX’s efforts to encourage financial education, empower investors
Singapore Exchange (SGX) today launched the second edition of its SGX Orb Awards to recognise excellence in financial journalism and content. A special category, marking SGX’s 20th anniversary, invites members of the media as well as content producers to share their thoughts on what Singapore as an international financial marketplace of the future may look like.
Revisiting the theme of “Connecting Perspectives and Inspiring Conversations,” the awards are open to all local and overseas producers of content that demonstrate relevance to Singapore as a financial hub. Last year’s inaugural awards attracted some 100 entries for six categories.
Submissions are invited from the print and broadcast media, online news sites backed by publishing or editorial companies, as well as independent writers such as bloggers and investment websites. Members of the public can nominate, and vote for their preferred winner among the shortlisted contenders. Nomination starts today and the winners will be unveiled in August 2019.
Judging will be conducted by a distinguished independent panel. More information can be found at www.sgx.com/sgx-orb-awards.
Appendix: SGX Orb Awards – Categories
- Story of the Year – Securities
We are seeking a news story, feature or commentary that best offers insights on investing in equities and bonds. What are the latest products and solutions which have transformed investment opportunities for investors? Can technology truly level the playing field for retail and institutional participants? The winner of this category will capture developments that impact capital markets.
- Story of the Year – Derivatives
Derivatives have a major influence on Singapore’s importance as an international financial hub, and we are looking for a winning news story, feature or commentary that uncovers a fresh angle. Can China’s internationalisation further boost Singapore’s position as a risk-management centre? How has the FX market evolved amid the shift to more on-exchange trading? If you have a knack for turning typically complex concepts into clear and precise storytelling, we want to hear from you.
- #SGX20
SGX is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and we are looking ahead to more! For this special category for 2019, we invite you to share your thoughts on what a financial marketplace of the future may look like and how it will strengthen Singapore’s relevance as an international financial centre. Be visionary, for example: will Open Banking one day lead to “Open Exchanging”? Present your ideas in any format of your choice – an essay, an infographic, even a video!
- The Visual Treat
The category for all things creative and experiential, for example, a broadcast segment for TV or a home-made video that probes deep into the workings of a particular financial asset class. The winner will deliver a compelling story while offering viewers an experience to remember.
- The Hidden Gem
This award seeks to honour the best feature or analysis of an under-covered stock listed on SGX, whether on Mainboard or Catalist. With more than 700 stocks on SGX, the challenge will be to uncover a fresh angle that investors or analysts may have missed.
- GoTo.com
We aim to enhance financial education, and the award for this category will go to the financial blogger or independent investment-related website that most empowers investors to make educated decisions with their money. If your blog stands out from the pack for all the right reasons, you can be a winner.