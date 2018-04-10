SGX Ends Q1 CY2018 With Over 3.6 Million Contracts For FX Futures - 89% Y-O-Y Growth

Trade tariffs, a breakthrough (of sorts) in the Brexit talks and data privacy issues at Facebook that impacted the technology sector were some of the newsworthy events in March that sustained some periodic upticks in volatility. Fears of an extended trade war between the US and China were key to driving market activity during the month, and helped pushed SGX FX futures over a million contracts [1,009,012 contracts] for the third month in a row. The aggregate FX futures volume for Q1 2018 topped 3.6 million contracts and grew 89% y-o-y.
- Aggregate SGX FX futures volume in Q1 2018 exceeded 3.6 million contracts; y-o-y growth at 89%
- Highest monthly volume for SGX USD/CNH futures in March – topped US$ 33 billion
- SGX USD/CNH futures Q1 2018 volume exceeded US$ 87 billion; y-o-y growth at 192%
- Q1 2018 volume for INR futures exceeded US$ 83 billion; y-o-y growth at 76%
- Record KRW/USD futures volume with 16,415 contracts traded in March, up 77% q-o-q
