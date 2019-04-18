SGX Bull Charge Kicks Off 2019 Fundraising With Sasseur Asset Management As Premium Partner

- Sasseur Asset Management marks first year of Sasseur REIT’s listing on SGX with donation of $300,000 to Bull Charge
- Single largest donation to SGX’s flagship charity initiative in recent years
This year’s fundraising efforts for Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) flagship charity initiative Bull Charge are off to a strong start with Sasseur Asset Management Pte. Ltd., the manager of Sasseur REIT, signing up as a Premium Partner.
At a dinner on 17 April to celebrate Sasseur REIT’s first year of listing on the SGX Mainboard, Sasseur Asset Management Chairman Mr. Vito Xu Rongcan presented a cheque for $300,000 to SGX and Mr. Phillip Tan, Chairman of Community Chest, one of six adopted beneficiaries of SGX Bull Charge. Sasseur REIT, which has a portfolio of four income-producing quality outlet malls in China, became the first outlet mall REIT to be listed in Asia in March 2018.
Mr. Chew Sutat, SGX Bull Charge Chairman and Head of Equities & Fixed Income, said, “We are delighted to kick off our 2019 fundraising with the single largest donation in recent years. As our Premium Partner, Sasseur Asset Management’s contribution has given our charity initiative significant momentum. We look forward to bringing together the financial community to do more for Bull Charge beneficiaries through the year.”
Mr. Xu said, “We are honoured to be the first donor this year to a major corporate charity initiative that brings together Singapore’s financial community and listed companies. To commemorate Sasseur REIT’s first anniversary of listing on SGX, we want to show our appreciation to investors for their support and to share the fruits of our success with all stakeholders. This is our way of giving back to Singapore society as a responsible, caring corporate citizen. By participating in SGX Bull Charge, we can reach out to many beneficiaries through Community Chest.”
Mr. Tan said, “SGX Bull Charge has been steadily increasing its contributions to Community Chest since 2016 to enable us in supporting the growing needs of those under our care. We are delighted to welcome Sasseur Asset Management into the SGX Bull Charge family of givers to empower those in need to live a life of dignity in a caring and inclusive society, and look forward to creating greater impact in the social service community together!”
Every year since 2004, SGX Bull Charge has rallied Singapore’s financial community and SGX-listed companies to support the needs of underprivileged children and families, persons with disabilities, as well as the elderly. Proceeds for this year will be channelled to AWWA Ltd., Autism Association (Singapore), Community Chest, Fei Yue Community Services, HCSA Community Services and Shared Services for Charities. In 2018, the six adopted beneficiaries received a total of $3.3 million – the highest amount raised in over a decade.
The annual SGX Bull Charge programme includes a golf tournament, celebrity futsal matches as well as a grand finale Charity Run that takes participants through some of downtown Singapore’s most iconic sights. This year’s Charity Golf will take place on 17 May at Sentosa Golf Club. Through the year, SGX staff also cook meals for seniors and bring them out on excursions under the SGX Cares series.