SGX And The Straits Times Partner To Enhance Investors’ Understanding And Use Of Equity Research Content

Singapore Exchange (SGX) and The Straits Times (ST) are rolling out an initiative to equip investors with a deeper understanding on the use of equity research tools.
The collaboration through the “ST-SGX Research Leaders’ Insights” series will introduce Singapore’s leaders in equity research to the local and global investing communities. Led by Invest Editor and Senior Correspondent, The Straits Times, Lorna Tan, and together with 10 research leaders [refer to Annex A] from leading securities and research firms, insights and analysis on how to use research-based content for investment decisions will be published in The Sunday Times every month, starting from April 2019. Both ST and The Sunday Times are published by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).
The research leaders will engage the public through seminars and webinars conducted by SGX Academy, allowing for direct interaction with investors keen on using equity research content for their investment decisions. Activities, articles and resources relating to the series will also be made available on the SGX Academy website.
Chan Kum Kong, Head of Research and Products, SGX, said, “SGX is excited to partner with ST in this first-of-its-kind research-based investor education programme. There is a growing appetite among the investing public for research content, and this initiative aims to empower more investors to make informed investing decisions. Together with the recent MAS Research Talent Development and Research Initiative Grant, the combined efforts will help facilitate a robust market ecosystem by increasing equity research production, strengthening of research support provided by brokers as well as raising investors’ proficiency in using research.”
Lorna Tan, Invest Editor and Senior Correspondent, The Straits Times, said, “Investors need to arm themselves with the right information to make smart investment decisions. Through my talks as well as our columns in The Sunday Times Invest section, we have been actively helping our audience though their financial literacy journey. I believe that the “ST-SGX Research Leaders’ Insights” series will take this to another level, to benefit the investing communities and the wider audience of The Sunday Times.”
Abigail Ng, Executive Director, Corporate Finance and Consumer Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore, said, “Investing can help one build up enough savings for retirement and other financial goals. MoneySense, Singapore’s national financial education programme, encourages investors to consider their investment objectives, how much money they can afford to set aside to invest as well as their ability to take risk, prior to investing. It is also important for investors to avail themselves with more information to better understand the companies and markets they want to invest in. Research reports and analysis help investors to understand and evaluate financial statements, assess corporate performance, risks and future growth prospects.”
Annex A