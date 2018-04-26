Settrade Streaming Wins Two Awards, Marking As Best Investment App In Thailand

Settrade.com Co., Ltd.’s streaming application has recently received the “TAB Digital Inclusive Awards 2018” award from Thailand Association of the Blind, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in recognition of it as Thailand’s equities and derivatives trading application with completely accessibility features for visually impaired persons.
Such recognition is the second award for Settrade Streaming as its DCA order has been awarded the “Thailand ICT Excellence Awards 2018” from Thailand Management Association (TMA) last month. Settrade DCA Order is a function in Settrade Streaming application enabling investors to invest based on dollar-cost averaging (DCA) technique.
Settrade.com Managing Director Amatee Prapapant said that the application has been developed to meet standard guidelines and align with accessibility features: Voiceover on IOS or TalkBack on Android operating systems, therefore it could enable the visually impaired users to conveniently access to investment in stocks and derivatives at the touch of a finger. The award has recognized the application as the best app in Thailand for vision impairment persons, supported by User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX) design, providing them a level playing field with others investors to enhance their financial security.
“Both awards have reinforced Settrade’s leadership in internet trading technology while reflecting the teamworking potential in developing international standard-accepted application. Settrade will continue to adopt innovations in developing investment tools to serve all groups of investors amid digital disruption environment,” Amatee added.