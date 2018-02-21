SET’s Board Appoints Pakorn Peetathawatchai As 13th President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)’s Board of Governors today appoints Pakorn Peetathawatchai as the exchange’s 13th president, with a four-year term running from June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2022.
As a veteran in financial industry, with an ability to spearhead SET strategic direction to drive the Thai capital market in terms of quality and quantity to the next growth stage of digital era, in conjunction with raising up the Thai capital market in international playing field, so as to make the Thai capital market work for everyone, Pakorn, aged 54, has earned his Doctoral of Business Administration in Finance and Economics from Boston University, the United States, after graduating with Master of Business Administration in Finance from University of Wisconsin, the United States, and Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics from King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. Pakorn has joined SET since 2010 as Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Markets Division and currently serving as Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Strategy Division and Head of Finance & Investment Division, was appointed.
In addition, he also has extensive working experiences in several industries. Prior to joining SET, he used to work as Senior Executive Vice President, Finance at Mitr Phol Sugar Corp., Ltd.; and Executive Vice President, Group Head, Treasury Group at The Siam Commercial Bank pcl.