SET’s Board Appointed The Expert Members Of The Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF) Committee

The Stock Exchange of Thailand’s Board of Governors resolved to appoint three experts to be members of the Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF) Committee, namely Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, Jotika Savanananda and Anuchit Anuchitanukul.
These three committee members have long experience and renowned expertise in the capital market. They will work with other six members as representatives from the related organizations as prescribed by law. By virtue of such appointment, there are now the full CMDF Committee consisting of nine members. The first meeting of the CMDF Committee is scheduled to be held at the end of this May.
The first CMDF Committee pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Act (No. 6) B.E. 2562 (A.D. 2019) (the “Securities Act”) comprises nine members as follows:
- Chaiyawat Wibulswasdi – (SET Chairman) as Chairperson;
- Sirivipa Supantanet – (Deputy Secretary-General, The Securities and Exchange Commission: SEC), assigned by the SEC Secretary-General as Vice Chairperson;
- Chunhachit Sungmai – representative from the Ministry of Finance as Committee Member;
- Vachira Arromdee – representative from the Bank of Thailand as Committee Member;
- Surin Tanasupapol – representative from the Office of Insurance Commission as Committee Member;
- Pakorn Peetathawatchai – (SET President) as Committee Member;
- Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn – as Expert Committee Member appointed by the SET’s Board of Governors;
- Jotika Savanananda – as Expert Committee Member appointed by the SET’s Board of Governors; and
- Anuchit Anuchitanukul – as Expert Committee Member appointed by the SET’s Board of Governors.
The expert committee members will serve a three-year term effective as from May 17, 2019 onwards.
The Securities Act prescribes the authority and duties of the CMDF Committee as follows:
1) Laying out the management policy, approving the operational plan, the financial plan and the fiscal budget of the fund;
2) Considering the approval of any project or activity seeking for promotion or support from the fund, including monitoring and evaluating the performance of such project or activity;
3) Monitoring and evaluating the performance of the fund to be in accordance with its objectives;
4) Supervising the operation and general administration, as well as issuing rules or regulations of the fund; and
5) Performing any necessary or relevant act in order to meet the objectives of the fund.