SET Wins Two Thailand ICT Excellence Awards 2018

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) group recently received two Distinguished Awards at Thailand ICT Excellence Awards 2018, organized by Thailand Management Association (TMA), for its innovative projects: the technology-enabled fund service platform “FundConnext”; and the trading function enabling investors to invest based on Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) technique namely, Settrade DCA Order. This reinforces SET’s determination to adopt innovation to enhance investment services while continuously promoting savings discipline to ensure financial stability.
SET President Kesara Manchusree said under SET’s strategic plan "Towards Sustainable Growth with Innovation", SET has put an emphasis on the development of the Thai capital market with innovation and new technology to make the Thai capital market to benefit all sectors. The recognition reflects SET’s leading role in making use of innovations to benefit all related parties, particularly in terms of service development to facilitate investors to access all investment options extensively and conveniently, while cultivating the Thai people on savings discipline for their financial stability.
FundConnext and Settrade DCA Order were granted the Thailand ICT Excellence Awards 2018 in Business Enabler Projects category for their excellent business drive.
FundConnext innovation has been introduced to facilitate the public's investment in mutual funds conveniently and efficiently. Currently, FundConnext is adopted by 25 asset management firms and selling agents. Selling agents connect to this platform covering all type of agents from securities firms, life insurance firms, commercial banks to fintechs. This year, SET plans to expand its array of service to cover the entire payment process from investors to selling agents, and from selling agents to asset management firms.
Settrade DCA Order is a trading function on Settrade Streaming Application that allows investors to place orders in advance on a monthly or weekly basis according to the dollar-cost averaging (DCA) technique. At present, 28 brokers, or 85 percent of member companies with online trading system, are offering the Settrade DCA Order service while investors have increasingly been interested in this function. In addition, investors can enjoy the DCA fund investment technique via Settrade’s latest Streaming for Fund application, which has recently been launched. For more information, please visit www.settrade.com/dcaorder.