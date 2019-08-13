SET Welcomes The First Hang Seng Index Derivative Warrants In Thailand

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will list the first Hang Seng Index (HSI) derivative warrants (DW) issued by Macquarie Securities (Thailand) Limited. The first eight series of the international index DW will start trading on August 14.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that the listing of foreign index DW marks a milestone of SET’s product development that links to overseas and broadens investors’ trading opportunity in foreign stock market. The DW will be issued over HSI, which tracks the performance of the 50 largest market cap and most liquid stocks listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. It is expected that more DWs linked with foreign underlying assets will be issued in the future.
DW has gained more popularity among investors during the last three years. During seven months of 2019, the average daily trading value surged 38 percent year-on-year at THB 5.4 billion (approx. USD 174 million), accounting to around 11 percent of total market trading value. In addition, there was a 39 percent year-on-year rise in numbers of new series to 2,197.
For information, please visit www.thaidw.com and www.set.or.th/dw.