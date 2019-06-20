SET Urges Investors To Consider Trading Carefully On 16 SP-Signed Stocks

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has announced that 16 listed securities namely A5, BLISS, BUI, CHUO, EARTH, GSTEL, IFEC, KC, KTECH, NBC, NMG, POLAR, PRO, STHAI, TSF, and WR, which have been posted the SP sign longer than three-month period consecutively and have never been allowed the temporary trading since being posted the SP sign, will be allowed one-month temporary trading during July 1-31, 2019.
After one month of temporary trading (starting August 1, 2019), these securities will be reposted “SP” sign. Once all issues of each listed securities are successfully solved, the securities trading will be resumed as usual. In the event that the securities still fails to eliminate clauses within the deadline, such listed securities will be subject to delisting.
As these 16 securities have been posted SP sign for a long period of time, SET urges investors, who have invested in securities under aforementioned conditions, to carefully consider trading those securities. SET will post the non-compliance or NC sign on securities during the trading period and investors are required to purchase such securities through cash balance account (the investors have to pay the full amount in cash) prior to purchasing in order to alert investors to be prudent. SET advises investors to carefully study information including financial position, performance, auditor’ opinion, major shareholders, board of directors, and historical news, as well as related factors and risks before trading such securities.
For more information, please visit www.set.or.th.