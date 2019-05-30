SET: Thai Alternative Bourse Holds Exclusive Forum To Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Market for Alternative Investment (mai) has collaborated with the mai-listed Company Association (maiA) to organize “mai FORUM 2019” as part of the 20th anniversary celebration, highlighting mai's role as the source of funding for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for quality and sustainable growth.
mai President Prapan Charoenprawatt said that during the past two decades, mai has been playing an active role as fund-raising source to support growth and promote business network among SMEs towards sustainability with THB 56.2 billion (approx. USD 1.76 billion) through initial public offerings and THB 74.2 billion through financial instruments and secondary market. Currently there are 161 listed companies on mai, while 29 companies have grown and transferred to the main market (SET). For this special occasion, mai has joined the maiA to organize the mai FORUM 2019 to present success stories, achievements, the readiness of future growth of both mai and all mai-listed firms.
“mai and partners has continuously moved forward to drive growth for all groups of entrepreneurs, from family businesses, SMEs, startups to social enterprises, by supporting access to funding and promoting operational development to enhance their competiveness,” added Prapan.
mai Listed Company Association President Aeimporn Punyasai said that mai FORUM is a flagship annual event, which has been organized for the sixth consecutive year. In line with maiA’s key objective, the forum aims to provide more business opportunities for all members, to strengthen the network, as well as to develop mai-listed firms as role models for SMEs in Thailand, emphasizing on promoting potential and good governance in business of mai-listed firms. The forum will provide investors with business insights and opportunity to meet with top executives of listed companies, as well as social enterprises (SEs) well-coached by mai-listed firms’ management.
Sirote Vichayabhai, Executive Vice President, Corporate Banking 4, The Siam Commercial Bank pcl (SCB) said that SCB values mai as a vital fundraising channel for long-term investment, as well as enhancing business capabilities to manage businesses professionally, gaining trust from domestic and international partners, while gearing up for sustainable growth of the Thai businesses and the country's economy. SCB has taken part in mai FORUM 2019 for six consecutive years, by providing one-stop financial advice and solutions to help them to reach their goals, while promoting sustainable growth.
mai FORUM 2019 will be held on July 13, 2019 in Bangkok, featuring three themes, consisting of “Growth”, “Partnership” and “Sustainability. More than 100 mai-listed companies will display their booths and provide business consultancy for entrepreneurs who are looking for long-term growth opportunities. In addition, leading analysts and investment experts will also be at the event to share their views on business analysis and the investment outlook for the second half of this year.
For more information, please visit www.set.or.th.