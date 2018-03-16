SET Teams Up With Thai Listed Companies Association, National Innovation Agency To Enhance Listed Firms' Innovation

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), jointly with Thai Listed Companies Association (TLCA), and the Ministry of Science and Technology's National Innovation Agency (NIA, a public organization), has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance listed companies' innovation capabilities in making use of organizational innovation management toward sustainable growth.
SET President Kesara Manchusree stated that innovation plays a vital role in driving business, starting from strategic planning to improvement of working concept and process for efficiency. Realizing the importance of the issue, SET has enhanced innovation not only internally but also extending to the capital market and business sector. Today marks a significant step and initiative as SET has signed the MoU for five-year period (2018-2023) with TLCA and NIA to jointly promote understanding in organizational innovation management among listed firms to raise potential and upgrade innovation capabilities, as well as to encourage them to conduct innovation report.
TLCA Chairperson Oranuch Apisaksirikul said that innovation is an essential factor to help develop and add value to products and services amid the highly competitive digital age. The association is well prepared to promote this via public relations while boosting members for sustainable business growth.
NIA Director Pun-Arj Chairatana said that the NIA Academy is inaugurated today, March 16, 2018, to be an institution that specializes in innovation management with an aim to upgrade the country's innovation capabilities at international level. NIA has platforms that will raise innovation capabilities are Curriculum Excellence, Learning Innovation, Case-based Sharing and Knowledge for Inspiration. The collaboration with SET aims at developing listed companies to be role models of innovation-driven organizations as they have both funding and business growth opportunities to enhance sustainable growth.