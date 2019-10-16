SET Simplifies Listed Companies’ Disclosure Process To Boost Efficiency

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has introduced new tools to help listed companies to better gain access and understand all rules and regulations, making the disclosure process more efficient and cost-effective while enabling investors to receive complete information in a timely manner.
SET Executive Vice President Paveena Sriphothong said that SET has always recognized the importance of listed firms’ disclosure in accordance with existing rules and regulations, requiring standard, complete and fair information to ensure transparency and good governance. We aim to further boost confidence and help investors with their investment decision-making process. Accordingly, SET has developed various tools for listed firms to help them work more efficiently and minimize their operational cost. As such, this will benefit investors to timely receive complete information.
SET’s new tools on SET website consist of Simplified Regulations menu and E-learning “Smart Disclosure Program” which offers greater convenience for listed firms to learn more about rules and required information disclosure at all times. Simplified Regulations menu provides all regulations for listed companies, which have been simplified and visualized in various formats, including Frequently-Asked Questions, Case Studies, and Infographics and Motion Graphics.
Moreover, SET has prepared the Checklist as the key information disclosure guide to ensure completeness and efficiency while new tools will soon be introduced. In addition, a new service through the SETLink system has just been launched as a single application, a source to disseminate listed companies’ information, training, seminars and related activities, as well as providing end-to-end process for registrar services.
For more information about rules & regulations for information disclosure (Simplified regulations, e-learning “Smart Disclosure Program” and Checklist), please visit www.set.or.th and go to “Rules/Regulations” menu and select “Regulations”.