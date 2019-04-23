SET Signs MoU With Shenzhen Stock Exchange To Strengthen Thailand-China Capital Market Collaboration

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) to expand business opportunities for Thai and Chinese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and broaden opportunities in investment as well as promoting cross-border collaboration among the two countries.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said, "The MoU between SET and SZSE, spanning five years from today (April 23, 2019), marks a key milestone for SET and SZSE to foster closer collaboration for capital markets and SMEs between the two nations, reinforcing SET’s strategic plan to explore new opportunities by connecting with international partners.”
Unde UnderIUr this MoU’s strategic framework “China-Thailand SME Capital Market Service Initiative”, SET and SZSE will provide information on SMEs as well as financial markets of the two countries via online portal, and enhance “ChiNext-mai Alliance” network which aims to facilitate the communication and cooperation between companies listed on Market for Alternative Investment (mai) and ChiNext Market; to arrange business matchings and physical roadshows to promote Thai and Chinese securities’ growth potential in both countries. The agreement also embraces cooperation for cross-border product development such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), depositary receipts (DRs), and indices, including green finance products, among others, added Pakorn.
SZSE Executive Vice President Li Hui said, “The SZSE and SET have maintained long-term close communication and exchanges. We will continue cooperation on the China-Thailand SME Capital Market Service Initiative jointly promoting the cross-border innovation capital formation and facilitating the economic integration and development of the two countries in 3 areas: cultivation of technology start-ups, forming an alliance for growth markets of the two countries and exploring new channels for two-way financing and investing.”
This MoU signing will broaden Thai-Chinese relations after an MoU signing in March between SET and China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency focusing on information exchange to enhance economic and investment development in Thailand and China.