SET Ready To Launch T+2 Settlement Cycle On March 2

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and market participants have confirmed their readiness to move toward the T+2 settlement cycle (T+2) on March 2, 2018, after successfully completed all preparation. SET has become one of the leading exchanges in ASEAN to move toward the T+2 cycle. This will align the operational process with international practice including Europe, and the United states.
SET President Kesara Manchusree said, “After having completed all the preparation process covering the amendment of related rules and regulations, industry-wide test, and investor communication, we are ready to move toward the T+2 settlement cycle, from the current T+3. This change will keep SET aligned with the leading settlement practices in capital markets around the world, and also in line with SET’s strategic plan to enhance infrastructure, as such strengthening the Thai capital market’s competitive edge.”
This smooth implementation shows good collaboration among the Thai capital market stakeholders and related parties, including from The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), The Bank of Thailand, security firms, custodians, asset management firms and banks and SET. All parties have been working closely and have a consensus to move to T+2 on March 2.
“We are certain that moving toward T+2 will benefit all stakeholders, not only in reducing the risks and costs but also in making it more convenient for cross-border portfolio investment,” added Kesara.