SET Market Report For July 2018

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index at the end of July gained 6.7 percent from the previous month to 1,701.79 points, in line with the regional peers, becoming ASEAN’s best performing bourse of the month. The average daily trading value of SET and Market for Alternative Investment (mai) in July was THB 52.05 billion (USD 1.58 billion), a 25.5 percent year-on-year increase.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET Index in July moved in the same direction as majority of regional stock markets and it was the top gainer in the region. Local retail and local institutional investors were net buyers, driven by Thai shares' lower forward P/E ratio than most of ASEAN stocks' in June, including positive signs for SET and mai-listed firms’ earnings in the second quarter as well as the rise in oil price in July. However, trade conflicts and monetary policy adjustment of major economies still pose threats to the global investment in the capital markets.
Key highlights for July
Securities market:
- In July, foreign investors pulled out THB 10.62 billion from the Thai bourse, in line with the Thai bond market, where foreign investors were also net sellers.
- SET Index ended July at 1,701.79 points, rising 6.7 percent from end-June but falling 3 percent from end-2017. Two industry groups that outperformed SET Index were Resources and Industrials.
- Forward P/E ratio of SET was 15.65 times at the end of July, while historical P/E ratio was 17.35 times, higher than the average of its Asian stock markets at 13.93 times and 15.30 times, respectively.
- Dividend yield ratio of SET was 3.05 percent at end-July, above Asian stock markets' average ratio of 2.79 percent.
- A combined market capitalization of SET and mai at end-July amounted to THB 17.5 trillion, down 2.5 percent from the end of 2017, moving in the same direction as SET Index.
- The average daily trading value of SET and mai in July was THB 52.05 billion, up 25.5 percent from a year earlier.
Derivatives market:
- In July, the average derivatives trading volume fell by 32.7 percent from the previous month to 374,632 contracts per day, stemmed largely from the decline in transactions of Single Stock Futures.