SET: mai-Listed Firms Deliver Higher Sales And Net Profits In Q1/2019

Companies listed on Market for Alternative Investment (mai), recorded aggregate sales of THB 45.2 billion (approx. USD 1.41 billion) for the first three months of 2019, up 4.40 percent from a year earlier, while total net profits rose 4.19 percent to THB 1.86 billion. Four industry groups, comprising Resources, Technology, Industrials and Services, in descending order, posted higher sales and net profits.
mai President Prapan Charoenprawatt said that the quarterly aggregate earnings were compiled from 149 mai-listed companies, representing 93 percent of the total 161 firms (excluding those in the non-compliance group, those with different account period ends and those not submitting the report in time), that submitted the operating results ended March 31, 2019. There were 111 companies reported net profits, representing 74 percent of the total listed companies already disclosed their financial statements. Their Q1 gross profit inched slightly lower to 21.03 percent from 21.68 percent a year earlier, due to a 5.27 percent increase in total costs to THB 35.56 billion. However, mai-listed companies managed to deliver a 24.94 percent surge in total operating profit to THB 2.62 billion.
"For the first quarter, mai-listed firms' cumulative sales continued to grow, in spite of the higher costs and the intensified competition which weighed down profitability. They, however, significantly controlled selling and administrative expenses, resulting in the increases in the total operating profit and net profit. Resources, Technology, Industrials and Services industry groups, in descending order, were capable to show growth in sales and net profits," Prapan said.
Regarding mai-listed companies' financial position, their total assets rose 1.33 percent from the end of 2018 to THB 254.69 billion at end-March, while their financial structure remained solid with debt-to-equity ratio at 1.04 times – nearly similar to 1.05 times at end-2018.
As of May 27, 2019, there were 161 mai-listed companies. The mai Index closed at 340.55 points, with a total market capitalization of THB 217.73 billion and average daily trading value of THB 674.43 million.