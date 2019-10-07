SET Launches Social Entrepreneurship Curriculum In 5 Universities Nationwide

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has expanded its initiative to make more positive impact to the society by teaming up with five universities in various provinces all over Thailand to implement “SET Social Impact SE101@University” pilot project, aiming to provide practical social enterprise knowledge to new entrepreneurs in order to achieve sustainable growth.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET has established SET Social Impact Platform since 2016, which has connected the capital market and the society towards collaboratively sustainable growth, while nourishing potential of social entrepreneurs through workshop-led curriculum called SET SE101 project. This first time ever “SET Social Impact SE101@University” is SET’s move to work with universities nationwide to disseminate knowledge and strengthen social entrepreneurs, which will exponentially attract more SEs and ultimately help better the society on a larger scale, reinforcing SET’s vision of To Make the Capital Market ‘Work’ for Everyone.
SET Social Impact SE101@University, in accordance with SET Social Impact Platform, plays a role in multiplying the social impact through partnership expansion and networks nationwide. While gaining more exposure, the project will also inspire the university students to build sustainable social enterprises. This effort is a value creation via social enterprise toward sustainable growth, in alignment with the government’s policy that focuses on social, environmental and grassroots economic development.
The five universities to conduct pilot projects comprise Kasetsart University; Puey Ungphakorn School of Development Studies of Thammasat University; Mae Fah Luang University; Ubon Ratchathani University; and Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna covering six campuses in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Tak, Phitsanulok and Kalasin
The SE101@University short-term course run by these five universities during August-November 2019 is available for entrepreneurs and interested public. SET has provided the course content, training and consulting services to these universities and they can further develop to cater to the students, entrepreneurs and the public in general accordingly.
For more information, please visit www.setsocialimpact.com or Facebook: SET Social Impact.