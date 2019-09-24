SET Joins Forces With SEC Roll Out “One-Stop Service” For Listed And Pre-IPO Companies

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), unveils “One-Stop Service” project in accordance with SET's strategy "Creating Partnership Platform to Drive Inclusive Growth", building to provide a full range of services to listed firms and those interested in mobilizing fund and financial advisors. The end-to-end platform inclusively spans from providing advice associated with fundraising, regulations, to quality development, in order to effectively facilitate convenience, and eliminate overlapping in the process.
SEC Secretary-General Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol said The SEC is committed to developing and sharpening the Thai capital market’s competitive edge. The One-Stop Service is among the projects stemmed from integrated undertaking between the SEC and SET in accordance with the joint meeting held on June 1, 2019 in which the SEC promised to push any project mutually agreed starting from the first quarter for swift action to facilitate fundraising for listed companies and potential issuers, lowering overlapping functions and contact burdens concerning regulatory compliance. For the One-Stop Service project, we have outlined our co-working plan and set up an advisory team to make sure that it will substantially contribute to our mutual goal of increasing service efficiency and developing a sustainable capital market.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that with the support and cooperation from the SEC in driving the Thai capital market development, SET prioritizes working for the benefit of market participants. We have come up with the latest development by launching this One-Stop Service to efficiently and effectively provide advice concerning fundraising, financial advisors, compliance with post-listing rules set by both SET and the SEC, as well as quality development to benefit listed companies, pre-IPO firms, and financial advisors. From now on, the current listed companies and potentials wishing to raise fund through the stock market can contact SET's relationship manager of each sector. This new platform will combine and balance both advanced tech and human touch. Moreover, the answering service regarding fundraising and regulations is also available.
This one-stop service will start from September 24, 2019 onwards. In addition, SET has continuously improved service efficiency for listed companies through SET Link system that gathers information, regulations, practice guidelines, announcements and activities related to listed companies.