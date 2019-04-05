SET: Investment Growth Potential From Thailand - The Well-Being Land

|
Thailand is considered a well-being land, the country rich in natural resources. Well-being not only plays a role in bettering the society but also acts as an important mechanism in driving the country's economy. The strength of current listed companies on The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in well-being business has consistently shown upbeat performance with high growth potential.
Well-being business in SET are large and diverse, spanning from the agriculture and food business, of which production lines and supply chain embrace upstream manufacturers like farmers who sell farm products via wholesalers and retailers to consumers worldwide; the transportation and logistics sector, of which efficient delivery and mass transportation services have also supported tourism business growth; to the medical services which have experts and facilities to accommodate global visitors, making Thailand a medical hub and destination, enhancing tourism industry as a whole.
At end-2018 there were 129 out of 605 SET-listed companies engaged in well-being business at a combined market capitalization amounting to THB 5 trillion (approx. USD 157 billion), representing 30 percent of the total market cap. Due to the constant growth of listed firms, many of them in a variety of businesses have become the world’s leading firms.
|
Apart from economic value added, the well-being business has been instrumental in creating skilled workers. Almost all of the well-being business operators are engaged in service and manufacturing sectors, the well-being business in SET employed 680,000 skilled workers, accounting for 48 percent of SET-listed companies’ total employees at end-2017.
As SET is committed to taking part in building a good society, SET has recently initiated the SET Well-Being Index (SETWB Index), starting from April 1, 2019, to be another investment alternative. The well-being business is growing substantially in tandem with good quality of life of the people in Thailand and globally, supported by technologies to reshape lifestyle of people across the world in a promising direction in years to come.