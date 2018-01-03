SET Index Begins 2018 With All-Time Closing High Of 1,778.53 Points

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)’s main index hit a new record high in the first trading day of 2018 by closing at 1,778.53 points, the highest closing level since its inception in 1975, while gaining 24.82 points or 1.42 percent from end-2017. Combined market capitalization of SET and Market for Alternative Investment (mai) rose to THB 18.17 trillion (approx. USD 568 billion), while daily average trading value was at THB 88.08 billion.
In 2017, SET Index gained 210.77 points or 13.66 percent, reflecting investor confidence on Thailand’s continuous economic growth which has helped boosting listed firms’ performance. Total 42 securities listed in 2017 raised a combined THB 426 billion, hitting an all-time high as well. In addition, domestic and foreign institutional investors’ investment also recorded growth last year.
Today’s index has surpassed the previous closing record of 1,753.73 on January 4, 1994, when a combined market capitalization was at THB 3.3 trillion.
SET President Kesara Manchusree stated, “The index rise reflected investment confidence in line with economic growth and listed firms’ profitability. However, it is advisable for investors to select stocks with good performance and growth potential as well as studying the company’s information carefully, while monitoring domestic and global situations that can affect investment in order to minimize risks.”