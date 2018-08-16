SET Hosts “Angel Investing Day” For Startup Investment Via “LiVE Platform"

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and Live Fin Corp Co., Ltd. (LiVE), will jointly hold “Angel Investing Day” for angel investors, aiming at delivering knowledge on how to invest in startup businesses through “LiVE Platform” – the first Thailand crowdfunding platform developed by SET for startups and Innovation-Driven Enterprise (IDEs), as well as educating angel investors on investment risks. The event will take place on Sunday August 19, 2018 in Bangkok.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Krisada Sektrakul said SET focuses on encouraging and motivating Thai startups to grow strongly and become one of the country’s substantial driving forces. In accordance with SET’s vision “To Make the Capital Market ‘Work’ for Everyone”, SET has developed “LiVE Platform”, an equity crowdfunding platform for startups and IDEs, which provides the Over-the-Counter (OTC) trading services and liquidity for investors. "LiVE" platform is a key mechanism to help drive forward Thailand's growth especially enabling startups and IDEs to have more financial access.
“SET is determined to offer growth opportunities through the creation of a complete startup ecosystem, starting from providing knowledge and experience about systematic business management to raising fund in the one-stop service platform, making it easier and more convenient for both startups and investors. Angel Investing Day will connect interested investors to startup entrepreneurs and experienced angel investors to create an accurate understanding of startup businesses as their alternative investment including investment risks.” Krisada added.
At the event, investors can meet directly with startups ready for raising fund on LiVE and can listen to viewpoints and ideas from successful entrepreneurs, angel investors and venture capitalists (VC) through seminars and consultation.
Interested persons are welcome to register at www.set.or.th.