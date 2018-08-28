SET Hosts 6th GMS Focus Summit To Promote Cross-Border Products, Enhancing Regional Growth

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is today hosting the 6th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) exchange CEOs summit called “GMS Focus” in Bangkok. The unique platform convenes CEOs of six stock exchanges in the GMS namely Cambodia, Hanoi, Hochiminh, Laos, Yangon and Thailand to discuss opportunities of building new cross-market products and GMS investment.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET has hosted the annual gathering of CEOs from regional stock markets for the sixth consecutive year with objectives to strengthen and foster collaboration among GMS capital markets. This year, top executives from leading asset management companies which have already introduced mutual funds with underlying assets in CLMV namely Krungthai Asset Management pcl, CIMB-Principal Asset Management Co., Ltd. and One Asset Management Ltd. will share their perspectives and update information on GMS capital market development and growth potential of cross-market products.
“This year, representatives from the Fiscal Policy Office will present the fund-raising plan for the Thailand Future Fund, expected to launch this year. In addition, SET will provide update on the setting up of the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) infrastructure fund. This is a good opportunity to learn the first-hand information of the infrastructure fund that will be instrumental for fund-raising by both the government and the private sectors to facilitate each nation’s development,” added Pakorn.
Over the past five years, participants of GMS Focus have discussed various key agendas vital to the regional capital market development, including the development of capital market knowledge, the regulatory work, the elevation of listed companies’ accounting standards, the introduction of fund-raising opportunities, the cross-market investment connectivity, the increase of efficiency in clearing and settlement process at regional level, the establishment of institutional investor base, and the development of regional markets through infrastructure funds. This year, 13 senior executives from GMS stock markets will take part in this summit and will also attend SET’s the annual flagship inbound roadshow “Thailand Focus 2018” on August 29 and 30 to obtain updates on Thailand’s national strategy and other significant projects designed to help steer the country’s growth forward.
For more information about GMS exchanges, please visit www.set.or.th/gms_exchanges