SET Holds Young Capital Market Professional Competition, “YFS 2018”

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), Thailand Futures Exchange pcl (TFEX), Muang Thai Life Assurance pcl, PTT pcl and alliances in the capital market have joined forces to organize “Young Financial Star Competition 2018” (YFS 2018), aiming at motivating university-level students to reach full potential to prepare them to be quality financial professionals for the Thai capital market.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Krisada Sektrakul said it is a good sign that the YFS project can groom higher number of young financial professionals who have financial and investment knowledge, skills and competence throughout the years. The YFS 2018 competition has successfully attracted 6,677 students from 80 universities nationwide, a record number of candidates. Of the total, 337 passed the first round and received intensive training courses. They made great strides in their capital market insights, with 65 percent passing the test for Investment Consultant License. This progress showed their readiness to become quality professionals for securities and listed companies, an important driving force for the Thai capital market towards sustainable growth.
Candidates in each round have attended theory and practice of knowledge training, with in-depth content focusing on financial and investment planning, corporate financial management and decision making for value enhancement.
Winners and runners-up received scholarships worth THB 7 million in total (approx. USD 212,000). Rewards included financial scholarships and grants for international study trips, financial supports for Certified Investment and Securities Analyst Program (CISA) and Certified Financial Planner Program (CFP) examinations, as well as plaques and certificates in recognition of their accomplishments.
YFS 2018 winners in each category are: 1. Warin Chivakanit from Thammasat University, as SET Investment Star 2. Sukrit Boonyakrai from Thammasat University, as Corporate Finance Star 3. Suthasinee Wannageera from Thammasat University, as TFEX Derivatives Star 4. Praweena Manop from Thammasat University, as Muang Thai Life Assurance Star, and 5. A team with members from Chiang Mai University, Chulalongkorn University, Khon Kaen University and Thammasat University, who presented PTT Mystery Box Project, has been granted the PTT Star Team.
Over the past 16 years, 76,000 students from universities across the country have participated in the YFS project. The project has successful groomed young financial professionals to the Thai capital market, including investment consultants, financial planners, securities analysts, investment bankers, fund managers and other financial professionals.
For more information, please visit www.set.or.th/yfs.