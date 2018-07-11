SET Holds SET Social Impact Day 2018 To Create Positive Impact On Society

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will organize "SET Social Impact Day 2018" event under the theme “Partnership for Better Impact” on July 12 as a platform to bridge business sector and social enterprises (SEs) to jointly create exponentially positive social impacts. The event offers business networks, showcasing social innovations and opening up a marketplace by 29 SEs.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Krisada Sektrakul said that the "SET Social Impact Day”, to be held for the third consecutive year, aims to provide opportunities for business sector to gain information associated with social issuesthat SEs want to address and what business sector can support. Such movement is a form of social impact investment that the business sector invests its own resources not only for making profits but also to focus more on generating positive results on society, underscoring the SET’s vision “To Make the Capital Market ‘Work’ for Everyone”.
Last year, the SET Social Impact Day 2017 could attract over 500 participants, bringing in 37 business matchings with a total value of THB 35 million (Approx. USD 1.1 million). This year, the SET Social Impact Day 2018 will highlight SE innovations, networking groups, sharing sessions to be joined by SEs and gurus with experiences and expertise in various business and social impact investment, while SET’s alliances will also provide information to support and facilitate social enterprises’ businesses. At the event, participants can browse and shop products and services from 29 SEs.
For more information, please visit: www.setsocialimpact.com