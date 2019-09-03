SET Grants Social Development Award in Preventing and Solving Drug Problems In Community and Society Category

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) together with Duang Prateep Foundation this year granted the annual social development award in Preventing and Solving Drug Problems in the Community and Society category to Police Lieutenant Colonel Songpol Kanchanabundhu, Deputy Superintendent (Investigation), Tharuea Police Station (Bangkok port area) and team.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Krisada Sektrakul said that it is evident that Pol. Lt. Col. Songpol and his team’s hard work deserves social recognition. Their continuous effort and dedication in saving children in local community from drugs, sexual abuse and domestic violence, have truly made the society a better place to live. SET recognizes the role models that influence the younger generation with social values, in line with SET’s vision of “To Make the Capital Market ‘Work’ for Everyone”.
Prateep Ungsongtham Hata, Founder and Secretary-General of Duang Prateep Foundation, said that over the past three years Pol. Lt. Col. Songpol has helped drive the planning, dealing with and solving drug problems, known to be complicated and difficult to handle. His contribution has helped save the children from wrong doings as such giving them a brighter future. Jointly working with The Stock Exchange of Thailand Foundation, we appreciate the determination to cultivate social development toward sustainability.
SET's social development awards aim to encourage organizations and individuals who dedicate their efforts to enhance the society, categorized into seven areas: music encouragement, sports promotion, urban development, rural development, preventing and solving drug problems in the community and society, library development, and education development. For more information, please visit www.setsocialimpact.com .