SET Grants Best Award On Thai Capital Market Research

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)'s Capital Market Research Institute (CMRI) today has held its annual awards presentation ceremony for outstanding capital market researches to promote wide-ranging research studies that can further benefit and develop the Thai capital market towards sustainability, while seeding quality researchers.
This year, five research studies received the awards out of 23 submissions. Sajja Duangchaiyoosuk, a graduate from the Faculty of Economics, The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, received the best award for his research study entitled "Equity Premium Puzzle and the Long-Run Risk Model: An Evidence from The Stock Exchange of Thailand". The research analyzed case studies from the Thai capital market to build an economic model which can calculate securities' returns.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that in today’s digital age, cutting-edge technology and communication, including information diversity have enormous impact on businesses and the Thai capital market development as a whole. Among the strategic tools to cope with this, the Thai capital market needs good quality and in-depth capital market research studies in response to the new developments. SET has continuously supported capital market research works of graduate school students by sponsoring their research studies. This annual project has received excellent cooperation from related institutes, professors and experts in the Thai capital market, the government and private sectors, as well as the Bank of Thailand (BOT), The Government Pension Fund (GPF), including securities companies and asset management firms in exchanging opinions, while providing guidelines to professors and researchers. This venue is a vital network that can connect the academic sector with the capital market stakeholders.
In addition, SET has also initiated “Capital Market Research Innovation Contest 2018” project, in search of innovation excellence to benefit the capital market sustainably while catering to the demands of investors and stakeholders in the digital era.
For details on the CMRI research projects and the award winners, please visit: www.set.or.th/setresearch.