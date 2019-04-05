SET Confirms New Regulation On Temporary Trading Suspension To Apply With All Listed Securities Under Criteria

Following The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)’s announcement to amend regulations on the temporary trading suspension “SP” sign, SET reaffirms that the objective is to provide opportunity or option to shareholders of the companies which the securities have been posted SP sign for three months, resulting from failure to disclose material information, to submit financial statements, or the auditor issues adverse opinion on the financial statements. The shareholders are able to trade for one month before such securities will be continually suspended if the cause cannot be solved.
In order to limit risk and alert investors to be more prudent in such trading period, those securities must be purchase through cash balance account which means the customers have to pay the full amount in cash prior to purchasing. SET confirms new rules allowing temporary trading will be applied to all listed securities in line with the criteria.
According to this regulation, some securities will be allowed for temporary trading from July 1, 2019 onwards and SET will announce the list of securities in advance.
For more information, please visit: https://www.set.or.th/en/regulations/circulated_memo/listing_disclosure/rules_regulations/2019.html