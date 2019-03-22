SET Begins Annual Social Development Awards With Library Development

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has carried on with its social development awards for 12 consecutive years to encourage organizations and individuals who dedicate their efforts to enhance the society in seven areas: music encouragement, sports promotion, urban development, rural development, preventing and solving drug problems in the community and society, library development and education development.
The 2018 Library Development Awards were granted to Thipwan Khongnet from Wangthongpittayakom School, Phitsanulok province; Pornnicha Tayommal from Anubannangrong School, Buriram province; Laddawan Pornpanom from Pinijratbumrung School, Kalasin province; and the Creative for Reading Culture Promotion Foundation.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Krisada Sektrakul said that over the past decade the SET Foundation together with seven development organizations, have recognized and granted financial support to over 100 individuals and organizations that have embraced, enhanced and inspired the society. This year, the library development award, nominated by the Thai Library Association (TLA), recognized four individuals and organization, who have dedicated their efforts in developing the libraries and cultivating reading habit to foster learning in communities and society.
TLA Acting President and Vice President Satramedhi Suwakhon Siriwongworawat, said that TLA appreciates the SET Foundation’s support for library development as a vital knowledge center for the Thai people. The SET social development awards have encouraged and motivated teachers, librarians, and library developers to continue to contribute their good deeds. Our ultimate aim is to raise reading awareness and build strong reading culture. This is a visionary aspect that SET has incorporated these good deeds through this annual social development awards to make positive and diverse impact to the society across the nation. TLA will continue to move on with our activities to develop libraries as the heart of a learning society for the Thai people.
For more information, please visit www.setsocialimpact.com .