SET Appoints New EVP In Charge Of Legal Affairs

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has appointed Rongrak Phanapavudhikul as Executive Vice President (EVP), Head of Legal Affairs Division, to oversee Legal Department, Enforcement Department, Corporate Secretary Department, and Compliance Department, effective from January 16, 2018.
SET President Kesara Manchusree said, "Rongrak has experience and expertise in legal affairs, especially in providing consultation, advice and guidance for businesses, industries, as well as the capital market. He is also well-versed in laws and regulations issued by regulators related to the capital market. As such, he will further enhance and strengthen SET in this aspect.”
Prior to joining SET, Rongrak has extensive experience in various fields of business and industry ranging from life insurance firm, commercial bank to securities firm, as well as in leading international legal firms. He used to work as Executive Vice President – Head of Legal at FWD Life Insurance pcl, overseeing legal and corporate secretary’s duties. Rongrak received his master’s degree in Laws (Honors) from Northwestern University, United States; and master’s degree in Business Administration from the Faculty of Commerce and Accounting, Chulalongkorn University; after earning his bachelor’s degree in Engineering from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (Second Class honor) and bachelor’s degree in Laws from Thammasat University.