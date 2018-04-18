The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), at the members’ ordinary meeting on April 18, 2018, announced the appointment of three board governors namely Anuchit Anuchitanukul, Norachet Sangruji and Prinn Panitchpakdi to serve a two-year term from May 28, 2018 - May 27, 2020. The three governors have been elected to replace the current governors - Professor Kitipong Urapeepatanapong, Pichet Sithi-Amnuai and Prinn Panitchpakdi whose term ends on May 27, 2018.
SET Announces Three Members Elected To Board Of Governors
Date 18/04/2018